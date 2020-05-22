XE Morning Update – Todd Muller New Leader Of The National Party

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

New separate news, NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said:

They are considering ‘helicopter money’ but not to a level where they have details on how it will work.

‘Helicopter money’ is where the Government or Reserve Bank make direct payments to individuals. These individuals are then expected to spend this money, thus stimulating economic activity.

The NZD is unchanged in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6110 / 0.6135

NZDAUD 0.9305 / 0.9330

NZDEUR 0.5580 / 0.5605

NZDGBP 0.4995 / 0.5020

NZDJPY 65.80 / 86.05

