World Of WearableArt Limited Reduces Staff Significantly In Response To Covid-19

Press Release – World of WearableArt

Following on from the March cancellation of the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Competition and the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Show, World of WearableArt (WOW) Limited has undertaken a consultation process with its staff resulting in a significant …

Following on from the March cancellation of the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Competition and the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Show, World of WearableArt (WOW) Limited has undertaken a consultation process with its staff resulting in a significant restructure and mothballing of one of its key operations.

WOW Chief Executive, David Tingey, said the cancellation of the 2020 Show along with the closure of the World of WearableArt & Classic Cars Museum in Nelson due to the impact of Covid-19, meant that World of WearableArt’s income streams came to a grinding halt almost overnight. This has created an unprecedented challenge for the organisation.

The only way WOW can continue to be an international platform for designers from around the world and to come back strong creatively in the future, is with significant and immediate cost reductions.

“As part of these cost reductions, there has been a restructure of the organisation which has meant we will reduce from a staff of 30 across the show, competition, production, marketing, commercial, finance, administration, wardrobe, museum and café, to a staff of ten”.

Mr Tingey said the World of WearableArt & Classic Cars Museum in Nelson will be mothballed for at least 12-18 months at which time WOW will reassess its viability.

“We understand that the Museum has been an important fixture in Nelson from both a local and a visitor perspective since 2001 but in these unprecedented tough times, we have had to make this difficult decision”.

“At the heart of these significant changes is the commitment to ensure the continuation of a revered creative icon for New Zealand. This responsibility is felt deeply, and on that basis, tough decisions have been made. We are deeply saddened about the impact on our staff. This is a very difficult time for them and for all at World of WearableArt and we are working hard to do everything we can to look after them”.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url