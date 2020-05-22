Stuff’s Journalism Shines At Voyager Media Awards
Voyager Media Awards judges said Stacy Squires’ photograph of Linwood Mosque shooting survivor Alabi Lateef was “heart-breaking and haunting”. “It is one of the stand-out images from that darkest of days in Christchurch.” Stuff has …
Stuff has won a slew of trophies at the country’s leading media awards, collecting 20 wins across the 51 categories.
Announced via an online ceremony on Friday night, Stuff’s Voyager Media Awards honours speak to its strength in local reporting and multi-platform storytelling.
Journalists across the country were recognised for their craft, including Regional Journalist of the Year Hamish McNeilly (The Press) and Community Journalist of the Year, Virginia Fallon (Kāpiti Observer). Stuff’s Lawrence Smith won Video Journalist of the Year; and Dana Johannsen took out Sports Journalist of the Year.
The Waikato Times won Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation) for the third year running, with reporter Aaron Leaman also picking up the Regional Journalism Scholarship (joint winner). The Sunday Star-Times was awarded Weekly Newspaper of the Year, while Sunday took out Best newspaper-inserted magazine.
Stuff performed strongly in the photography categories with Stacy Squires landing a Judges’ prize for the single best news photo. His entry was one of the stand-out images from the Christchurch mosque attack, which judges described as “heartbreaking and haunting”. Stuff also won both podcast categories for Best narrative/serial (White Silence, produced with RNZ) and joint winner Best episodic/recurrent (Out of My Mind).
Stuff’s Product of Australia: sending convicts to NZ story won Best team investigation with judges praising storytelling of the highest standard. Stuff Circuit won Best TV/video documentary for Infinite Evil, exposing online image board 8chan.
Editorial Director Mark Stevens congratulated all the winners and said the accolades reflected the vital role of quality, local journalism.
“Trusted journalism has never been more important than it is now, at a time when our industry is under great strain. I’m immensely proud of this year’s winners – from Stuff and across the wider industry – and all journalists who work hard every day to uncover and report stories that matter.”
The Voyager wins follow the news that Stuff has climbed into the top 20 list in the 2020 Colmar Brunton Corporate Reputation Index. Stuff also featured in the top 10 Kiwi brands that displayed high advocacy for its Covid-19 response.
Stuff’s 2020 Voyager Media Awards Winners:
NEWSPAPERS
Best newspaper front page
The Press
Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation)
Waikato Times
Weekly Newspaper of the Year
Sunday Star-Times
REPORTING
Reporting – Crime and justice
Blair Ensor – The Press
Best team investigation
“Product of Australia: sending convicts to NZ” – Stuff
Community Journalist of the Year
Virginia Fallon – Kāpiti Observer
Regional Journalist of the Year
Hamish McNeilly – The Press
Sports Journalist of the Year
Dana Johannsen – Stuff
VIDEO JOURNALISM AND BROADCASTING
Best TV/video documentary
“Infinite Evil” – Stuff Circuit and Māori Television
Video Journalist of the Year
Lawrence Smith – Stuff
MAGAZINES
Best newspaper-inserted magazine
Sunday
DIGITAL
Podcasts – Best episodic/recurrent
“Out of My Mind” – Stuff
Podcasts – Best narrative/serial
“White Silence” – Stuff and RNZ
FEATURE WRITING
Best feature writer – junior
Joel MacManus – Stuff
Feature writing – Social issues
Florence Kerr – Stuff
GENERAL
Best headline, caption or hook
Barnaby Sharp – Nelson Mail
Regional Journalism Scholarship
Aaron Leaman – Waikato Times
PHOTOGRAPHY
Best photography – features
Braden Fastier – Nelson Mail
Best photography – news
George Heard – The Press
Judges’ prize for the single best news photo
Stacy Squires – The Press, Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times
RUNNERS-UP
Feature Writer of the Year
Michelle Duff – Stuff
Best photography – sport
Iain McGregor – Stuff
Best individual investigation
Matt Shand – Waikato Times, Dominion Post
Business Journalist of the Year
Nikki Macdonald – Dominion Post and Stuff
Broadcast Reporter of the Year
Paula Penfold – Stuff Circuit
