SEAT launches first of its kind new car subscription service

Press Release – SEAT

As dealerships open around the country, Spanish vehicle manufacturer SEAT has launched New Zealands first new car subscription service, expanding its offering to the Kiwi market by giving New Zealand a safe and premium choice when looking to utilise …

As dealerships open around the country, Spanish vehicle manufacturer SEAT has launched New Zealand’s first new car subscription service, expanding its offering to the Kiwi market by giving New Zealand a safe and premium choice when looking to utilise a vehicle to explore the town or country for a weekend, week or longer.

The online booking service offers a selection of new vehicles, starting at a very competitive rate of $99 for 72 hours, perfect for a weekend away. With insurance covered and minimal excess, SEAT is the new affordable option for Kiwis who aren’t ready to commit to buying a car, but are still looking for a personalised travel experience.

James Yates, General Manager of SEAT New Zealand says, “SEAT Subscribe offers the perfect drive for every occasion. Whether you want a 4×4 for a week on the slopes or a family holiday, a car for a long-term business contract, or simply a car to head out of town, we have a vehicle “Created in Barcelona” available for you”.

This level of flexibility and personalisation begins at pick-up, with customers given the option of starting their journey from the SEAT Store on Great South Road, or if they’re within the 20km radius, the concierge service is available for a small fee.

Overseas markets have adopted vehicle subscription services, with providers such as BMW, Cadillac and Volvo offering similar programmes in countries such as the United States and the UK.

James is thrilled to be bringing a premium subscription service to Kiwis who want flexibility.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the New Zealand market will embrace something quite new to them. I think we’re tapping into the modern Kiwi who wants to craft their own experience, or simply try before they buy,” says James.

For more information on the SEAT Subscription service, visit www.seatsubscribe.co.nz.

Cars Available:

Ibiza Style

Arona Style

Arona FR

Leon FR

Ateca FR

Ateca FR 4Drive

Tarraco Xcellence

Tarraco Xcellence 4Drive

Leon CUPRA

CUPRA Ateca

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url