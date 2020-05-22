Markezing Becomes A Platinum Hubspot Solutions Partner

Press Release – Markezing Ltd

Today, Markezing announced that it has become a platinum partner of HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It is a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth and enables its members to offer a wide range of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

Markezing was born out of an accounting practice that was dealing with manual client onboarding, a disconnected internal process, and a disengaged client experience. Upon introducing Hubspot and its platform of streamlined solutions, the practice instantly noticed efficiency gains, increased billable hours, and an improved digital presence through focused marketing initiatives. Markezing’s mantra now is to share their learnings and best practices exclusively with their fellow accounting industry professionals and clients. Over the past year, Markezing has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. More recently, they have used our knowledge and communication networks to good effect to keep their clients updated by way of a stream of information covering the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated social, financial, and legislative changes.

Notable milestones and achievements include:

Within 12 months, achieved Platinum partner status with Hubspot.

Transformed a clients’ brand presence resulting in an award nomination in the marketing category with a popular industry body.

Tripled client growth globally within 12 months

Helped clients save 30% on the time spent servicing their clients through using automation and workflows

Creating 4x more leads for their clients

About Markezing – Specialists in inbound marketing and CRM for Accountants

You might wonder what makes Markezing inbound marketing and CRM specialists for accountants, rather than any other industry. They are exclusive among Hubspot growth agencies in that they only work with accountants.

It is because they are accountants. Accountants who have been successfully utilising inbound marketing and CRM to grow their own accounting practice for more than a decade. Now they want to share their knowledge and skills with fellow accounting industry professionals, so they can apply them to their own accounting practices and through this, identify opportunities for growth.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Portsmouth, NH; and Paris, France.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url