Hub Created To Help Porirua Businesses

Press Release – Porirua City Council

Businesses are facing tough times and real challenges due to Covid-19, and Porirua City Council has a place to go to find out about the support that is available.

On a page within the Council website, there is a hub with are links to Government grants, information and resources, as well as where to find helpful local advice.

Details in the hub can found on topics like health and safety, recruitment, Porirua Chamber of Commerce, who to talk to in Council’s Business Response Team, and information about the wage subsidy scheme and small business loan scheme.

There is also up-to-date information about Council services during the different alert levels.

Steven Perdia, Council’s General Manager City Growth & Partnerships, says small businesses, who employ between one and nine employees, make up 86 per cent of our business community and are most at risk during and after the pandemic.

“It’s important they have access to information and support, which many do not know exist, that will help them in this crisis,” he says.

“The Chamber of Commerce, WellingtonNZ, which supports economic performance across the region, are behind a local hub concept that provides a ‘front door’ one stop shop for local business to access a range of support services.”

The Council has also partnered with Te Puni Kokiri and Pacific Business Trust to provide support to small businesses.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the Love Local initiative, which the Council kicked off last month in the city, was one example of its desire to help spur the local economy – the hub is another step in the process of recovery.

“Local business is the lifeblood of our city’s economy and we’re proud to have a diverse range of businesses, matching the diversity we’re so proud of in Porirua, providing employment for local people.”

“It’s important we offer any support we can.”

Go to poriruacity.govt.nz and search ‘Covid-19 business support’ to find the hub.

