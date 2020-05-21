Noise Protection Walls To Get A Facelift And A New Coat Of Paint

Press Release – NZTA

The bright orange noise protection walls along State Highway 16 and 18 in Auckland are to get a facelift and a fresh coat of paint. Some of the walls are now surplus to requirements and will be removed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the noise walls were built in 2011 as part of the SH18 Hobsonville Deviation and SH16 Brigham Creek extension project.

“The walls are made of marine plywood sheets and the wood and paint are beginning to show their age. The walls will be covered with aluminium panels and painted grey and green to match other noise walls on the road corridor.”

Local mana whenua, Te Kawerau a Maki, have endorsed the new colour scheme.

