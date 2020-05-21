New DQ Campaign To Support Queenstown Recovery

Press Release – Destination Queenstown

Destination Queenstown’s program of marketing activity to support tourism, share the message that Queenstown is open for business, and invite Kiwi visitors back to the resort town, is well underway.

With confirmation that Queenstown’s ski fields will open this winter and domestic travel given the okay, DQ has pushed the go button on an integrated program of marketing activity to remind Kiwis why Queenstown is renowned as the Southern Hemisphere’s premier visitor destination and a great place to visit.

DQ will launch a new high-impact winter campaign on 1 June. This will be a ‘dream, plan, book’ full funnel campaign to stimulate demand and has been created to inspire kiwis to travel post-lockdown.

This includes a new hero campaign video that showcases the unparalleled Queenstown winter experience, designed to generate awareness and drive preference. This will be followed by targeted promotional content to communicate Queenstown’s offering and deals to different segments. Hero product and member deals will then be promoted to drive traffic to queenstownNZ.nz and generate referrals.

The winter campaign will be also be supported through the DQ trade and media programmes, ensuring Queenstown is appropriately represented through key distribution channels targeting the domestic market. A comprehensive media programme is being developed for both traditional and social media channels to ensure Queenstown is showcased to target audiences.

Kiwis have always played an important role in Queenstown’s visitation. At the end of 2019, New Zealanders made up approximately 30% of Queenstown’s visitation and contributed 34% of tourism expenditure locally ($847M). DQ is confident that now more than ever Kiwis will be keen to visit the place often regarded as New Zealand’s jewel in the crown.

Acting CEO, Ann Lockhart, says DQ is keen to leverage the pent up wanderlust many of us are feeling after lockdown.

“After a few weeks of staying home, we all have renewed appreciation for our favourite activities. We want New Zealanders to celebrate the ability to explore our mountains, jump on skis, discover new foods and experiences again, and join in our adventurous culture. What other town celebrated Level 2 with its Mayor bungy jumping in his suit!?”

DQ is also underway with research to get a wider understanding of the domestic market. The work will provide insights to both inform DQ marketing investment and activity but also to deliver key insights for DQ members.

This activity follows the #WeAreQueenstown campaign launched last month, which celebrates our culture and diversity as well as encouraging support of local business and keeping Queenstown businesses connected with potential customers. This campaign is ongoing, with new content developed for each of the alert levels.

To view the the #WeAreQueenstown video or find out why high-profile locals call Queenstown home visit here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUTnz8w4rF1ZQJ5ZngtvU7w

