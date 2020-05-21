Great South Creative Projects Manager leaves great legacy

Press Release – Great South

After close to twenty years in the role, Great South’s Creative Projects Manager is lowering the final curtain.

This Friday will mark the last day for Great South’s Creative Projects Manager, Angela Newell, having decided the time is right for her to tender her resignation and explore new opportunities.

Great South GM for Tourism and Events Bobbi Brown said Ms Newell’s resignation signalled the end of a wonderful era for the organisation and Southland’s creative sector.

“Ange’s significant contribution and overwhelming enthusiasm for the arts has resulted in extensive benefits for the region and all of us personally who have had the honour of working alongside her,”

During her time in the role, Ms Newell had initiated, managed and developed numerous projects for the arts and cultural sector, including workshops, conferences, outdoor events, clocking up experience with 11 Southland Arts Festivals, 15 ILT Kidzone Festivals and 20 Shakespeare in the Park productions.

Mrs Brown said that Ms Newell’s commitment to these events, along with her strong advocacy of the sector and had been highly valued at both local and national level.

With Ms Newell’s resignation, Great South would be reviewing its events focus to identify ways it can provide further strategic support to the sector.

Great South Chief Executive Graham Budd said this focus would be shaped by the development of the Southland Regional Events Strategy but would include identifying opportunities to re-establish the local events sector post COVID-19 and connecting event organisers with the resources and support needed to build capacity, capability and encourage excellent event management skills.

“We are incredibly grateful for Ange’s commitment and enthusiasm for the local arts and look forward to continuing to support this sector and the wider events industry to build on what has been achieved across the region during her time with the organisation,”

