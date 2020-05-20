Business Scoop
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr Speaking To Bloomberg

May 20, 2020PressRelease

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has been speaking to Bloomberg . The key points mentioned are: RBNZs strategy is to keep the yield curve low & flat Doesnt want to the OCR (official cash rate) to go negative at this point Prepared for negative …

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has been speaking to Bloomberg. The key points mentioned are:

  • RBNZ’s strategy is to keep the yield curve low & flat
  • Doesn’t want to the OCR (official cash rate) to go negative at this point
  • Prepared for negative rate ‘but a lot later’
  • Reiterates negative OCR remains one option for the RBNZ
  • Expects to see NZ retail interest rates decline further
  • Expects bank competition will pressure margins, lower rates

The NZD is a little higher in immediate response.

The next OCR decision and monetary policy statement will be on the 24th June 2020.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6075 / 0.6100

NZD-AUD 0.9290 / 0.9315

NZD-EUR 0.5555 / 0.5580

NZD-GBP 0.4955 / 0.4980

NZD-JPY 65.50 / 65.75

Original url

