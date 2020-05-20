RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr Speaking To Bloomberg

Press Release – XE.com

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has been speaking to Bloomberg. The key points mentioned are:

RBNZ’s strategy is to keep the yield curve low & flat

Doesn’t want to the OCR (official cash rate) to go negative at this point

Prepared for negative rate ‘but a lot later’

Reiterates negative OCR remains one option for the RBNZ

Expects to see NZ retail interest rates decline further

Expects bank competition will pressure margins, lower rates

The NZD is a little higher in immediate response.

The next OCR decision and monetary policy statement will be on the 24th June 2020.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6075 / 0.6100

NZD-AUD 0.9290 / 0.9315

NZD-EUR 0.5555 / 0.5580

NZD-GBP 0.4955 / 0.4980

NZD-JPY 65.50 / 65.75

