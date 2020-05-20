It’s Time To Open Back Up For Business

Press Release – Business Central

Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central supports the call from BusinessNZ – that it’s now time for the recovery blueprint to kick in.

“We’re concerned that the impact of the current rules is leading to the perception that our economic centers are still closed for business,” says John Milford, Chief Executive, Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central.

“With a COVID-19 infection rate practically at zero and Cabinet to decide about the Alert Levels this coming Monday, we urge the Government to reduce the severity of the current restrictions.

“Absolutely we must keep the sensible elements of Level 2’s ‘new normal’, like social distancing and contact tracing but the current restrictions are encouraging perverse outcomes.

“New Zealanders need to be given the confidence to return. If we’re going to “phase-in” further activity at Alert Level 2, as was announced today, this needs to be communicated clearly.

“Businesses need the operating environment to have certainty and backed by health data the Government is in a position now to give us the blueprint going forward. We need to be encouraging commercial activity, we need customers and commuters to be returning to Wellington’s CBD and other economic centres. Otherwise, we’re at risk of further business failures and job losses.

“Officials and Ministers must move on this quickly, including detail the criteria for moving to level 1 and on what level 1 will mean. Further, we need to understand the Government’s plan in the long-term when it comes to border management.

“We now know we’ve saved the lives, now we need to save livelihoods.”

