ASA Releases 2019 Advertising Turnover

Press Release – Advertising Standards Authority

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across all main media was 2.767 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019. Amended total for 2018 The ASA has also updated the 2018 total following …



The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across all main media was 2.767 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.

Amended total for 2018

The ASA has also updated the 2018 total following notification of adjustments to numbers reported to it last year. The Newspaper Publishers Association has reported a $9m reduction to newspaper revenue. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has also updated total digital revenue. The IAB changed its methodology for reporting social media data in Q3 2019 and retrospectively incorporated the revised methodology for data back to Q1 2018 in its reporting.

The updated figures are recorded in the 2018 advertising turnover table and the amended total advertising revenue for 2018 is 2.677 billion dollars (revised from 2.633 billion dollars).

The data in the turnover report is from television, newspapers, interactive media, radio, magazines, outdoor, addressed mail, unaddressed mail, and cinema.

The advertising industry annual turnover statistics are made available through the Advertising Standards Authority.

The members of the ASA are:

Association of New Zealand Advertisers, Communications Council of New Zealand, Interactive Advertising Bureau, Letterbox Media, Magazine Publishers’ Association (Inc), Newspaper Publishers’ Association of New Zealand (Inc), Cinema, Community Newspapers, New Zealand Marketing Association (Inc), New Zealand Post, Outdoor Media Association of New Zealand, Sky Network Television, Radio Broadcasters’ Association (Inc) and ThinkTV.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url