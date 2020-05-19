XE Data Update – NZ 1Q Producer Price Index

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

The NZ 1Q Producers Price Index (PPI) for has just been released. The PPI came in fell compared with the previous quarter. NZ PPI 1Q (compared with 4Q): PPI Inputs -0.3% (4Q was +0.1%) PPI Outputs 0.1% (4Q was +0.4%) There were no consensus forecasts …

The NZD is marginally lower in immediate response.

Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade auction takes place overnight. But for that, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release their Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes at 1:30pm today.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6030 / 0.6055

NZDAUD 0.9250 / 0.9275

NZDEUR 0.5525 / 0.5550

NZDGBP 0.4940 / 0.4965

NZDJPY 64.70 / 64.95

