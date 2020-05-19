DB Breweries Launches Million Dollar Support Programme To Aid Hospitality Industry – Back Your Bar

Press Release – DB Breweries

Following the Government announcement last Monday about the move to Alert Level 2 on Thursday 14th May, bars across the country are preparing to safely reopen from this Thursday 21st May. To help outlets get back on their feet and encourage Kiwi consumers to support local, DB Breweries has announced a million dollar support package, dubbed ‘Back Your Bar’.

The Back Your Bar package includes:

· A practical online support portal – backyourbar.co.nz. This is open for the whole industry, not just DB customers, and includes detailed information about the considerations required to operate in the current climate

· A full media campaign to drive awareness and foot traffic to local outlets

· DB customer support including stock bundles and advertising materials for outlets to communicate with customers

The Back Your Bar programme will provide more than $1million worth of value and provide hospitality operators with the support they need to responsibly reconnect with their patrons after the lockdown period.

Paul Millward, Sales Director, DB Breweries, knows this support is going to have a huge impact:

“Hospitality is a special industry where we all have amazing memories over the years. Incredible, hardworking owners and their staff put their hearts and souls into these businesses and operating at Alert Level 2 and beyond will not be easy. We wanted to help both the wider industry, and do a little extra for our customers, to help them survive now and thrive later. Bars need life so get out there and catch up with mates.

“Despite all the new ways of connecting, nothing beats sitting down with real people and having a meal you didn’t have to cook with a cold beer, so we hope Kiwis get behind Back Your Bar and support their local so they are there in the future. We’re proud to play a role in supporting this.”

The media campaign to encourage people to support their local launches tomorrow. The television ad is set to the Simple Minds track “Don’t You Forget About Me,” and spells out the lyrics to the song with footage of deserted outlets – but with a positive spin. The ad encourages patrons to support their locals when they are safely able to visit again. A significant media spend package will see the ad run on TV and digital throughout the coming weeks.

The online support portal – www.backyourbar.co.nz – is live now and will be updated regularly. It offers all kinds of assistance, including information about:

· Where to get Government support

· How to prepare a venue for patrons

· Health and safety information

· Legal material

· Shareable digital assets

· Digital engagement tips

· Information about Mentemia, Sir John Kirwan’s mental wellbeing app (DB is a proud foundation partner of Mentemia)

The support portal also includes details of a partnership between DB Breweries and law firm Dentons Kensington Swan to support businesses with the legal requirements arising from the lockdown and COVID-19. There are two resource hubs on their website aimed at assisting people with legal issues and providing information specifically related to COVID-19 and what’s to come for New Zealand businesses. On top of this, DB hospitality outlets are able to access a complimentary 15-minute discussion with a lawyer from the firm regarding any COVID-related legal issues.

DB Breweries customers are set to benefit most from the initiative, with a range of commercial support in the form of stock bundles and a point of sale suite.

Julie White, Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality New Zealand, is delighted with the support package:

“The hospitality industry is undoubtedly one of the hardest hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. DB’s Back Your Bar initiative is a fantastic package to support the industry, ultimately helping to protect livelihoods and keep this beloved part of our social fabric operating. Seeing businesses opening their doors and getting back on their feet is encouraging, and this will be a boost to many businesses who have been struggling.”

The Back Your Bar initiative is being rolled out on top of existing steps DB has taken to support its customers during this time, including an offer to provide refunds for untapped kegs to outlets holding excess stock.

The initiative is supported by DB partners Allied, Trents, and Gilmours who are covering the cost of delivering Back Your Bar stock bundles to DB customers.

More information can be found at the Back Your Bar online support portal, which can be accessed by all hospitality outlets across New Zealand.

