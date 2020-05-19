Council Pay Cuts Welcome, But Rich Listers Get Off Easy

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is welcoming tonight’s news that Auckland Council is asking staff paid more than $100,000 to take a six-month 5 to 10 percent pay cut, but points out it doesn’t match what many central government agencies are doing to cut payroll costs.

“Frankly, once you’re paid as much as a Government Minister you should be asked to match the 20% pay cut Jacinda Ardern has called for,” says Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes. “Many other councils and Government agencies are applying the 20% to entire executive leadership teams but Auckland Council doesn’t appear to be going that far.”

“As is shown by our Town Hall Rich List, nearly 50 staff are paid more than Mayor Phil Goff’s $296,000. They should be matching the 20%.”

“The Council’s top rich lister – WaterCare CEO Raveen Jaduram – is asking Aucklanders to cut back on water use. Perhaps he should be cutting back too. He’s taking home $775,000. Frankly, 10% over just six months seems more like a token, than a meaningful effort to stand with ratepayers.”

The Alliance launched a new dedicated “Town Hall Rich List” website at www.richlisters.nz earlier today. A major online advertising campaign and billboards launch next week.

