Bring It Home – The Opportunity NZ Manufacturing To Bounce Forward

Press Release – ENI Engineering

Local contract manufacturing company ENI Engineering is seeing opportunity for Kiwi companies out of the Covid-19 crisis. The Covid-19 era has seen New Zealand’s economy take a major hit. As we move to Level 2 and Kiwis are returning …

Local contract manufacturing company ENI Engineering is seeing opportunity for Kiwi companies out of the Covid-19 crisis.

‘’The Covid-19 era has seen New Zealand’s economy take a major hit. As we move to Level 2 and Kiwis are returning to work, we’re hoping to see some economic recovery – to bounce back. But what if we see the post-Covid era as more than bouncing back? What if there now exists an opportunity to bounce forward?” said ENI’s Business Development Manager Dave Fletcher.

‘’Many New Zealand businesses have outsourced their manufacturing off-shore in recent years, but as this option has become restricted by the lockdown and border closures, those businesses are re-evaluating how to continue production. The solution is a simple one – get the manufacturing done locally.’’

Mr Fletcher said that what we have now is an opportunity to reclaim offshore manufacturing and ‘bring it back home’.

‘’Kiwi businesses need to work together to build ‘Team NZ’ – supporting home-grown businesses with local production, the chance for re-deployment of resources, and continued employment. We need to expand beyond industries like farming and tourism – bringing home manufacturing will create jobs and retain wealth.’’

Local manufacturing operations weren’t looking for favours, said Mr Fletcher, but that companies took a second look at the benefits of on-shoring manufacturing – ‘’Deep engineering expertise, flexibility and agility, quality control, the ease of communication to name a few.’’

‘’As a result of Covid-19, many businesses have realised through necessity that having their manufacturing done locally is more cost-effective than they realised. What we need to do now is sustain the momentum of on-shore manufacturing that the Covid-19 era generated, so that our economic recovery is swift and positive,’’ said Mr Fletcher.

About ENI Engineering

As a New Zealand born-and-bred contract manufacturer, ENI offers an end-to-end process – from concept to design to manufacture to assembly – a locally-based contract manufacturing service based on the latest technology and over two decades of experience. It’s at the very heart of what we do. We understand IP, and the security around it. We can also help drive costs out of manufacturing requirements; proving that going local is just as cost-effective as outsourcing offshore.

www.enieng.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url