Presenting Our First GRI Sustainability Report

Press Release – Waste Management

Today the Waste Management team is proud to launch our first Sustainability Report, meeting the standard of GRI (Global Reporting Initiative).

It presents our sustainability progress during 2019 across five key areas – Our Environment, Our Communities, Our Customers, Our People and Our Business.

The highlights in 2019 include that Waste Management became the first waste company in New Zealand to create a carbon footprint reduction plan to reduce our impact on climate change through the Toitū carbonreduce programme.

Projects include ongoing expansion of our EV truck programme, installation of our first electric bin and truck washes at our new facility in East Tamaki, Auckland, and continued electrification of our light vehicle fleet.

Some key facts from 2019:

· We collected 1.14 million tonnes of waste, including 121,000 tonnes of recycling

· 70% of plastics collected and processed were sold within New Zealand

· 11,500 tonnes of tyres were recycled into alternative fuel

· 122,000 tonnes of food and garden waste was turned into compost

· Our landfills captured 95% of methane gas and converted it to energy sufficient to power 23, 000 homes

· Nine electric trucks in our fleet, with 14 more to come in 2020

· 33% of our light fleet has now been converted to plug-in electric

Managing Director Tom Nickels says Waste Management’s business decisions are always considered through a sustainability lens.

“We clearly laid out our vision in our sustainability strategy, For Future Generations, and in just over a year we have made great progress. For example, our entire management team is focused on achieving the reductions set out in our GHG Emissions Reductions Plan.

“I invite everyone to read our Sustainability Report, which shows how far we have come and sets out our goals for the next five years.”

Click here to read Waste Management’s 2019 GRI Sustainability Report.

Thanks to the wider Waste Management team, our customers, suppliers and sustainability partners for the part you have all played in our sustainability journey.

We welcome feedback to sustainability@wastemanagement.co.nz

