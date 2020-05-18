IT Engine New Zealand Growth – Christchurch And Dunedin

Press Release – IT Engine

IT Engine continues to grow with the business extending its nationwide coverage to include Christchurch and Dunedin.

In February this year the business opened in Christchurch and post Covid-19 Alert Level 3, it has opened in Dunedin.

The new offices enhance the coverage and service that IT Engine can provide with the business now operating offices in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin. The business is further supported by wider parent company, TPT Group, who has a further 17 offices across the country.

IT Engine provides IT Services to government, corporates, small and medium sized businesses in New Zealand. These including all business IT requirements including Modern Workplace, Cloud computing, Hardware and cybersecurity.

IT Engine supported a key government agency with a helpdesk of 20 staff enabling their staff to transition to work from home. The business has the ability to support other customers when their internal IT Department requires additional support for a project or change.

The company has continued to support its customers as an essential services provider during the Alert Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown and is anticipating further growth in 2020.

TPT Group CEO Mike Marr said “This is an opportunity for us to continue to deliver the great IT service our customers in Auckland and Wellington have come to expect”

About IT Engine Limited

IT Engine Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited and is an IT services business and was originally established in 1997 taking on the name IT Engine in 2008. In 2018 IT Engine was acquired by TPT Group and provides IT Services to government, corporates, small and medium sized businesses in New Zealand.

TPT Group was formed in 1999 and since inception has acquired ten businesses, has had eight successful start-up businesses, with two more currently underway. The Group is proudly New Zealand owned and passionate about building a great business.

TPT Group has a focus of future innovation and believes that’s such businesses, solutions and products result in new careers and job security that can only be great for New Zealand.

Businesses include Advanced Security Group, IT Engine, Technology Leasing (NZ) Limited, Promessa Property Group Limited, ASGSPL Limited, ASG Technologies Limited, VigilAir Limited, Asset Insight Limited, and TPT Group Investment Fund Limited.

