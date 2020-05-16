Essential Workers To Be Pampered By Taupo Home Hosts

Press Release – Taupo Home Hosts Association

Essential workers can take heart. The Essential Worker Mega Prize Getaway to Taupo has got a whole lot bigger. The Taupo Home Hosts Association (THHA) decided it wanted to support the Chris Jolly Outdoors initiative which offered one major $14,000 prize …

Essential workers can take heart. The Essential Worker Mega Prize Getaway to Taupo has got a whole lot bigger.

The Taupo Home Hosts Association (THHA) decided it wanted to support the Chris Jolly Outdoors initiative which offered one major $14,000 prize package of a variety of wonderful Taupo experiences. Seven THHA members have joined the promotion by donating 2 night stays in their luxury private accommodation properties. This will allow runners up to be added to the prize pool taking the total to over $17,000.

“When we read of this very worthy promotion, led by Katie and Simon Jolly, and realised only one essential worker family would benefit, we just knew we had it within our group to spread the thanks and gratitude that much further.” say home hosts Andrew and Jane Williams.

Chair of Taupo Home Hosts, David Bridson, says “Our association brings personal and professional accommodation options to the fore. For essential workers this means their stay will be a home away from home with hosts on hand to ensure that everything is to their liking. Essential workers will literally be able to rest, relax and feel the love”.

Competition link Chris Jolly Outdoors Facebook page: “Essential Worker Mega Prize Getaway toTaupo” The competition closes on Wed 20 May 2020 and is drawn Thurs 21 May. Taupo Home Hosts Association was established in 1995 and is celebrating 25 years of Taupo hospitality this year. It’s aim is to demonstrate the renowned “Kiwi Experience” of friendliness and generous hospitality at all times and to promote the highest standards of quality and service in the home hosting industry. Participating THHA members in the Essential Worker Mega Prize Getaway to Taupo: The Lakeview House www.thelakeviewhouse.co.nz; Acacia Heights Gardens B&B www.acaciaheightsgardens.co.nz; Lupin Lodge ttps://www.lupinlodgetaupo.nz/; The Lodge at Hare’s Rest www.haresnest.co.nz; No. 6 Heathcote 6 Heathcote Street, Taupo, Resting Kiwi www.restingkiwi.co.nz; Country Lodge Kinloch www.countrylodgekinloch.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url