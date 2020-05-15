What You Need To Know About The Roads And Parking Under Level 2

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is reminding Aucklanders that as the city begins to open again under Alert Level 2, more vehicles are returning to the road.

Whether it’s construction or freight vehicles, buses, or personal motor vehicles, we ask that everyone follow the rules so everyone can get to where they need to go more quickly.

This means that paid parking is back throughout the city for both on and off-street parking under Alert Level 2. In addition, parking restrictions such as time and other illegal parking is being monitored, including bus lanes, cycle lanes, T2 and T3 lanes and clearways.

Parking officers will be seen throughout the city to help remind drivers of their responsibilities.

“We saw fewer vehicles on the road under Alert Levels 4 and 3, which meant we were able to provide some flexibility for essential movement around the city,” says John Strawbridge, AT’s group manager of parking services and compliance.

“But now with much of the city reopening under Alert Level 2, we will be returning to our usual work to help make sure everyone can keep moving and get to where they need to go quickly.

“And as a reminder, the bus lanes, T2/T3 lanes and clearways are operating normally so please comply with the restrictions. We don’t want to issue you infringements, we want to keep the city moving,” Mr Strawbridge adds.

North Shore Councillor and Planning Committee Chair Chris Darby says, “With business firing back up again we need to be mindful of competing demands for space on the road.

“Parking monitoring helps make room for the next car and the next visitor so we are best utilising our parking areas and encouraging people to visit local businesses.”

AT also reminds drivers that people walking and cycling also need to use roads, shared pathways, crossings and footpaths safely. Be aware of the increase in these areas under Alert Level 2 and remember your responsibilities.

The Government has advised that the general rule for Alert Level 2 is to play it safe. This means that if you are feeling sick you should stay home. Do not go to work or school. Do not socialise, and if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 you should avoid using public transport when travelling to a medical appointment.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page, which includes up to date public transport timetables, is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

