A Small Trip, A Giant Leap For Tourism.

New Zealand owned and operated tour company Stray aims to have the first group of travellers in the world back on the road as domestic tourism returns post lock down.

Stray typically specialises in taking international visitors ‘off the beaten track’ in New Zealand. Like many others in tourism, the company has been hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 pandemic but the passionate and dedicated team have never given up on their mission.

“At our core, we’re here to contribute and make a difference through tourism. So we need to persevere. What better way to support tourism businesses right now, than to take a bus of adventurers around New Zealand and get support to the areas that need it most?” Says Stray CEO, Brett Hudson.

Stray employees, determined to save the business, voluntarily reduced their hours and put their heads together to find a way to get back on the road as soon as conditions allowed, with safety being the absolute focus.

The team has been carefully examining government guidelines provided for tourism and travel to ensure that every aspect can be adhered to. They intend to relaunch only when it is deemed safe by the government to socialise with more than 10 people. There will be regular bus sanitation, hand sanitiser available on-board and a health declaration to be signed before travel.

Hudson believes the tour will excite the international visitors remaining in New Zealand who will be itching to travel, as well as cooped up Kiwis who will jump at the chance to explore New Zealand and give local tourism the support it so desperately needs. “I’d love to get curious Kiwis and friends out and about on Stray, it’s mad that we see the world before our own backyard.”

The ‘Haere Mai 24-day Tour’ hits local hotspots as well as some unique destinations further off the beaten track guaranteed to impress even the most well-travelled New Zealanders.

So if you haven’t seen Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Taranaki from the top of a ridge surrounded by lush native bush, cruised through Buller Gorge and down a stretch of road named one of the top drives in the world by Lonely Planet, or stargazed in an International Dark Sky Reserve, get ready to fall in love with New Zealand all over again.

Getting the Stray bus back on the road also means Stray can continue supporting the tourism operators around the country that they have worked with for many years. “Stray has a bunch of legendary mates around New Zealand, doing outstanding things in their communities, with incredible tales to tell” says Hudson.

One of their mates is Nadine ToeToe, director of Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours who has been welcoming Stray travellers to her family lodge since 2013.

“Our industry has suffered a massive blow, and with so much uncertainty in the future, now is the time to do what the New Zealand tourism industry is world renowned for – roll up our sleeves, get creative and support each other as best we can.” Says Nadine.

The partnership between Stray and Kohutapu Lodge began back in 2013 with a shared vision to provide an authentic insight into modern day Māori culture while helping to revitalise a struggling Murupara community. With Stray’s support Kohutapu Lodge has delivered over 28,000 hangi meals to people in need and supported the local school, together earning them a New Zealand Tourism Award for Community Engagement in 2019.

Nadine is very excited to welcome the first Stray tour back to the lodge. “It will be a huge morale boost for all of us and our teams involved in hosting this first group through. And following on – to then offer these world class trips to our domestic market has the potential to not only challenge, but to change the way New Zealanders have historically thought about travelling in their own country.” She says. “Bold moves like this, with the support from Kiwis, could potentially keep many of us small owned and operated tourism businesses afloat. And Kiwis, I guarantee Stray will take you to places you probably haven’t even heard of, or thought of travelling to before….they don’t have the strapline ‘off the beaten track’ for nothing!”

Following this initial tour, the Stray team plans to create more options for the local market and Hudson believes there is a real opportunity for Kiwis to have that “OE experience” right here at home.

In addition to support from New Zealanders, tourism businesses are heavily dependent on ongoing government support until international tourism returns. “The fight is far from over. This time last year Stray was moving thousands of people around the country but operating again is a small step in the right direction. With support from the government and Kiwis, careful planning, hard work and a sprinkle of innovation, we’ll get there!”

