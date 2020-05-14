NZ ‘Covid Response & Recovery’ Budget Release

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

If last year’s NZ Budget was the “wellbeing budget,” I guess the 2020 budget should be coined something like the “Covid response & recovery budget.”

The key highlight is net debt is forecast to surge to 53.6% of GDP by 2023 – big increase from the previous 20% target, but is indicative of the massive amount of damage to the economy from the covid-19 virus and subsequent response.

The key budgetary points are:

2020 Operating surplus before gains, losses (OBEGAL) NZ$-28.293billion, (half year economic fiscal update (HYEFU) NZ$-0.943 billion)

2020/21 OBEGAL deficit NZ$-29.599 billion (HYEFU NZ$+0.057 bln)

2021/22 OBEGAL deficit NZ$-27.199 billion (HYEFU NZ$+1.752 bln)

2020 Net Debt 30.2% of GBP (HYEFU 19.6%)

2020 Cash Balance NZ$-32.031 billion (HYEFU NZ$5.154 bln)

2020/21 Cash Balance NZ$-43.313 billion (HYEFU NZ$7.973 bln)

Economy to contract by 4.6% in 2020 (ie -4.6% GDP)

2022/23 OBEGAL deficit NZ$-16.454 billion (HYEFU NZ$4.061 bln)

NZ$50 billion Covid-19 response and recovery fund

NZ$4 billion business support package; including targeted NZ$3.2 billion wage subsidy extension

NZ Finance Minister says OBEGAL deficits will average 9.3% of GDP, or NZ$28 bln, from 2020 to 2022

NZ Finance Minister says deficit seen reducing to 1.4% of GDP by 2024

Govt plans to issue NZ$165 billion of bonds in 4 years to Jun 2024

Sees unemployment rate peaking at 9.8%

Forecasts 5.7% unemployment in FY ending June 2022

Sees economy returning to growth by June 2022

Government plans 8,000 extra new homes under Public Housing Program

Housing Agency to borrow an extra NZ$4 billion over 4-5 years

Budget surplus possible by FY June 2025

Raise infrastructure spending by NZ$3 billion to NZ$15 billion

Plans to issue NZ$60 billion in government bonds in 2020-21 year.

Debt rating agency S&P

said the budget indicated a significant hit to the finances from the impact of Covid-19, but they

expect the economy to recover faster than the budget assumes

. It expects improvement after fiscal 2021.

The NZD is marginally higher in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.5970 / 0.5995

NZD-AUD 0.9290 / 0.9315

NZD-EUR 0.5520 / 0.5545

NZD-GBP 0.4885 / 0.4910

NZD-JPY 63.85 / 64.10

