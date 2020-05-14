Fish & Game Welcome Budget 2020 Announcements

Press Release – Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game New Zealand welcome the Budget 2020 announcements of $1.1 billion investment to create 11,000 environment jobs in our regions. The 2020 Budget shows that the Government has taken a highly strategic approach in how it spends public …Fish & Game New Zealand welcome the Budget 2020 announcements of $1.1 billion investment to create 11,000 environment jobs in our regions.

The 2020 Budget shows that the Government has taken a highly strategic approach in how it spends public money to bring about a much need boost for the environment.

“Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage and Environment Minister David Parker should be congratulated for their leadership in the environmental space. A Covid-19 economic recovery that prioritises the environment will ensure that our children’s children will be able to swim, fish and gather food from their rivers, lakes and streams,” Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor says.

“We welcome this investment to restore our wetlands and our lakes and rivers. This will help New Zealand become more environmentally sustainable, so we can safely swim and fish in our lakes, rivers and streams.”

A recent nationwide poll conducted for Fish & Game by Colmar Brunton shows that over 76 per cent of Kiwis are concerned about water quality. The Government is developing a national plan to halt the decline in water quality and improve rivers, lakes and streams that regional councils will have to follow.

“This year, the Government is releasing a new National Policy Statement for Freshwater. This presents an opportunity for the Government to tackle an issue Kiwis are deeply concerned about. Budget 2020 sees the Government investing money into ensuring the Government’s ambitious Essential Freshwater work programme can be implemented.”

