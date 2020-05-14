BusinessNZ Welcomes Investment In Apprenticeships And Trades Training

Press Release – Business NZ

Apprenticeship and trades training support will help firms get the skills they need and position New Zealand well for the future, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

“The suite of trades training initiatives supports a range of different models to help people get the skills they need. The Budget package provides a real opportunity for companies and education providers to work together to find ways to turbo charge the skills development New Zealand needs.

“A skilled and adaptive workforce will be an important part of the economic recovery, and position New Zealand well for the future. Being able to get the people and skills they need to thrive is critical for New Zealand businesses. It is good to see the Government acknowledge the critical role that industry leadership needs to play in our skills system.”

