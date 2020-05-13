XE Data Update – RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision – NZD Lower
The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The key points in the RBNZ statement are:
- RBNZ keeps the OCR at 0.25%
- See the OCR at 0.25% in September 2020
- To significantly increase Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) of Government Bonds to NZD$60 billion (up from $30 billion)
- Prepared to use additional monetary policy tools if and when needed including reducing the OCR further
- The Monetary Policy Committee is committed to achieving its employment and inflation objectives
- Monetary Policy will continue to provide significant support through keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future
- Expects to see retail interest rates fall further
- Forecasts OCR at 0.25% in March 2021
- Forecasts June quarter GDP at -21.8%
- Other tools the RBNZ mentioned in their minutes include further OCR reductions; a term lending facility; and adding other asset classes, such as foreign assets, to the LSAP programme
- Banking system is sound and markets functioning satisfactory
- Committee agreed that risks are to the downside of the baseline scenario
- Agreed that a ‘least regrets’ monetary policy approach is needed, delivering stimulus sooner rather than later
- More stimulus is needed to support medium-term recovery in economic activity, employment and inflation
The NZD is lower in immediate response.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will be condusting a press conference at 3pm.
The next OCR decision will be held on the 24th June 2020.
Below is link to the RBNZ press release:
https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2020/05/large-scale-asset-purchases-expanded
Current indicative levels are
:
NZD-USD 0.6025 / 0.6050
NZD-AUD 0.9320 / 0.945
NZD-EUR 0.5545 / 0.5570
NZD-GBP 0.4905 / 0.4930
NZD-JPY 64.55 / 64.80
