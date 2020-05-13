XE Data Update – RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision – NZD Lower

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR at 0.25% See the OCR at 0.25% in September 2020 To significantly increase Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) of Government Bonds …

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The key points in the RBNZ statement are:

RBNZ keeps the OCR at 0.25%

See the OCR at 0.25% in September 2020

To significantly increase Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) of Government Bonds to NZD$60 billion (up from $30 billion)

Prepared to use additional monetary policy tools if and when needed including reducing the OCR further

The Monetary Policy Committee is committed to achieving its employment and inflation objectives

Monetary Policy will continue to provide significant support through keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future

Expects to see retail interest rates fall further

Forecasts OCR at 0.25% in March 2021

Forecasts June quarter GDP at -21.8%

Other tools the RBNZ mentioned in their minutes include further OCR reductions; a term lending facility; and adding other asset classes, such as foreign assets, to the LSAP programme

Banking system is sound and markets functioning satisfactory

Committee agreed that risks are to the downside of the baseline scenario

Agreed that a ‘least regrets’ monetary policy approach is needed, delivering stimulus sooner rather than later

More stimulus is needed to support medium-term recovery in economic activity, employment and inflation

The NZD is lower in immediate response.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will be condusting a press conference at 3pm.

The next OCR decision will be held on the 24th June 2020.

Below is link to the RBNZ press release:

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2020/05/large-scale-asset-purchases-expanded

Current indicative levels are

:

NZD-USD 0.6025 / 0.6050

NZD-AUD 0.9320 / 0.945

NZD-EUR 0.5545 / 0.5570

NZD-GBP 0.4905 / 0.4930

NZD-JPY 64.55 / 64.80

