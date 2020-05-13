Super Short Submission Guide On The Accessible Streets Regulatory Package

Press Release – Living Streets Aotearoa

The Government’s Accessible Streets package proposes to allow a wide range of transport devices to be used on footpaths. To see the full proposals, click on https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/consultation/accessible-streets/accessible-streets-overview-to-the-rules.pdf

If you don’t want bicycles and e-bicycles, e-scooters and similar motorised transport devices (e.g. motorised skateboards, Yikebikes etc) used on footpaths just copy the following text into an email and send it to accessible.streets@nzta.govt.nz. Feel free to change the wording if you wish, perhaps mentioning any experience you have had that demonstrates why you hold the views you do.

The deadline for submissions is 20th May so don’t delay.

‘I support safe walking on footpaths but people using bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters and other such transport devices should also be provided a safe place to ride. These devices should not be ridden on the footpath at any speed by anyone except children at primary school. And children should have to go slowly – no faster than walking speed. Allowing these devices to be ridden on footpaths will make me feel uncomfortable and unsafe. Footpaths are mostly narrow and there isn’t room to be passed without me having to move aside. Walking is important to me, for maintaining my health and just for getting to where I need to go. If you allow these devices to be ridden on footpaths you’ll deter me from walking. Footpaths and my community will become less accessible to me. Please provide more money to councils to install cycle lanes on the road and allow all these wheeled devices to be ridden there. Lower the speed limit in urban areas so that it is safe for these transport devices to be ridden in the ordinary traffic lane.

On shared paths, when passing pedestrians, people riding bikes should have to slow down to no more than 10km/h and maintain a gap between themselves and the pedestrians of at least 1m, just like cyclists want motorists to do for them on the road. Being passed too close is scary and could easily cause a person to fall and hurt themselves.

I support turning traffic having to give way to pedestrians who are crossing side streets at intersections (proposal 6d), just like they have to at traffic lights.

Thank you.’

Remember to include your name and contact details.

Thank you from Living Streets Aotearoa, NZ’s Pedestrian advocacy organisation. More details on our website here.

Also please support our efforts by joining Living Streets click here.

Donate to this cause at Givealittle here.

