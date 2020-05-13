Screen Industry Key Role In Economic Recovery

Press Release – Business New Zealand

The screen industry is poised to play a key role in New Zealand’s economic recovery now we are moving to Level 2, says BusinessNZ.

“Our understanding is that New Zealand’s success to date in containing Covid-19 has earmarked us as an ideal location for a number of new international productions,” BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

“Through the BusinessNZ Network we have been tracking a number of screen-related ‘shovel ready’ infrastructure projects including proposed studio developments in Auckland, Rotorua, Hawkes Bay, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, currently under consideration by the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group for submission to Government.

“In combination with this new demand there is the real possibility of engaging the current industry workforce and potentially increasing its size, with new jobs in areas like Auckland and Queenstown that have been severely impacted by the downturn in tourism.”

Analysis in recent years by the NZ Film Commission and economic development agencies highlights the screen sector’s ability to generate employment across other sectors, including hospitality, construction and transport, all currently impacted by the pandemic.

BusinessNZ is asking the Government through the NZ Film Commission to use the NZ Screen Production Grant to encourage new international productions into the country, and to institute procurement requirements to gain the benefits of local economic activity and employment.

“Another key aspect for new and existing productions will be enabling border entry into New Zealand by key international studio executives, cast and crew, with appropriate quarantine arrangements. This will be a boost for the accommodation sector,” Kirk Hope said.

