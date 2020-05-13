NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Pre-budget Speech
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern given a pre-budget. Her key points are:
- Country about to enter a very tough winter
- Budget 2020 will look to accelerate employment, empower businesses, and stimulate economy
- Projections suggest economic shock could be sharp, but hopefully short
- Government’s ability to borrow at very low interest rates places it in a strong position
- “When times are hard you don’t cut, you invest”
- Government plans to invest to create jobs and get economy moving
- Number one priority is jobs – this means the budget will be a jobs budget.
NZD is little changed in immediate response
The RBNZ OCR decision and Monetary Policy Statement will be released at 2pm, followed by a press conference at 3pm.
NZ budget will be announced 2pm Thursday.
Current indicative levels are:
NZD-USD 0.6070 / 0.6095
NZD-AUD 0.9390 / 0.9415
NZD-EUR 0.5590 / 0.5615
NZD-GBP 0.4945 / 0.4970
NZD-JPY 65.10 / 65.35
