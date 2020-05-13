NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Pre-budget Speech

Press Release – XE.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern given a pre-budget. Her key points are:

Country about to enter a very tough winter

Budget 2020 will look to accelerate employment, empower businesses, and stimulate economy

Projections suggest economic shock could be sharp, but hopefully short

Government’s ability to borrow at very low interest rates places it in a strong position

“When times are hard you don’t cut, you invest”

Government plans to invest to create jobs and get economy moving

Number one priority is jobs – this means the budget will be a jobs budget.

NZD is little changed in immediate response

The RBNZ OCR decision and Monetary Policy Statement will be released at 2pm, followed by a press conference at 3pm.

NZ budget will be announced 2pm Thursday.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6070 / 0.6095

NZD-AUD 0.9390 / 0.9415

NZD-EUR 0.5590 / 0.5615

NZD-GBP 0.4945 / 0.4970

NZD-JPY 65.10 / 65.35

