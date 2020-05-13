Extron And Lenovo Team Up To Create An Exceptional Collaboration Experience

Press Release – Extron

AVW NZ Ltd, the exclusive distributor for Extron Electronics are pleased to announce that partnership between Extron Electronics and Lenovo to create scalable meeting solutions for modern workspaces.

This partnership will allow the integration of room automation, audio, and signal extension capabilities with the Lenovo ThinkSmart, Microsoft Teams Rooms®, and Zoom Rooms™ solutions.

This partnership with Lenovo brings Extron audio-visual control capabilities to the ThinkSmart Tiny and ThinkSmart Hub, providing complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise. With this new solution, a simple tap on the ThinkSmart Hub screen can control call volume for the room as well as send commands that trigger automation events for display control, shades, lighting, and more.

As part of this conferencing, control, and automation ecosystem, occupancy sensors can also be added to automate system power to turn on displays when participants enter a room and turn them off when the room is empty.

Meetings and remote boardrooms room are a key to digital transformation driving today business success. We are excited to see this exceptional collaboration between two world renowned tech giants, said Lloyd Freeman, General manager AVW Group, New Zealand.

Extron and Lenovo are launching a new era of convenience, providing an effortless, centralized control of AV devices, all with the goal of delivering an exceptional collaboration experience.

Key Features

Effortlessly combine Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Hub with Extron’s powerful AV device control for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams meeting experience

Integrate room sensors to trigger lighting, shade control, and other devices for no-touch Zoom Rooms or Microsoft Teams meetings

Easily scale and add multiple options to control volume or dim lights using eBUS button panels, Network Button Panels, or TouchLink Pro touch panels.

Connect with team members using Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom with the Lenovo Hub.

