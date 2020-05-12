SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Welcomes Guests To Dive Back In

Press Release – Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Auckland

SLKT Kibou

In line with the New Zealand Government’s move to Alert Level 2, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is happy to announce that it will reopen its doors to the public on Thursday 14 May

Industry-leading health and safety measures are in place

Children are encouraged to enter the aquarium’s World Turtle Day competition

Take advantage of a 50% discount on tickets for 24 hours only!

The iconic aquarium will continue to inspire guests through intimate ocean experiences with additional health and safety measures in place to ensure the welfare of guests, team members and animals.



SLKT Admissions Screens

“We are incredibly excited to welcome guests back to SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s after this period of closure. In order to ensure guests and team members feel comfortable visiting and working at the aquarium, we have implemented stringent health and safety measures, which will be subject to ongoing review and development,” said Daniel Henderson, General Manager at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s will move forward with a cashless approach and is requesting visitors pre-book their tickets online to guarantee entry. A capacity management process with session times will be implemented to comply with the Government’s conditions on gatherings. Enhanced cleaning measures will be undertaken between each session and additional hygiene stations have been placed throughout the attraction. Appropriate social distancing controls are in place for queues, café tables and viewing areas.

“Our essential services team has continued to work throughout the closure to ensure all of our sea creatures remained happy, healthy and well-fed, and to prepare for our reopening. The team has missed the daily in-person interactions with guests, however, we have been posting regular updates on social media to continue inspiring people to love the ocean and its inhabitants,” continued Daniel.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s reopening comes ahead of World Turtle Day on Saturday 23 May, which raises awareness of the dangers facing sea turtles in the wild and their need for protection and conservation. Plastic pollution is a major threat to sea turtles as they often mistake plastic for food resulting in starvation, poisoning and fatal stomach blockages.

In the lead up to World Turtle Day, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is running a competition on Facebook to give two children the opportunity to win an Annual Pass and a private tour of the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

The aquarium is calling on school-aged kids to create a piece of turtle-inspired art or craft using recycled plastic from their own home. To enter, individuals aged 3-15 must submit a photo and short description of their artwork in the comments of this Facebook post by Wednesday 20 May.* One winner will be aged between 3-6 years old and the second winner will be aged between 7-15 years old.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is currently home to two rescued sea turtles that are undergoing treatment in the aquarium’s Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, which has recently been upgraded thanks to a generous contribution from Countdown Supermarkets.

One of these turtles is a loggerhead turtle named Kibou, which was found on Muriwai Beach in 2019. The juvenile turtle was found with a large infected wound and its health since undergoing treatment. Kibou is now in the Turtle Bay display at the aquarium and the team is hoping to be able to release it back into the ocean in 2021.

To celebrate its reopening, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is offering a 50% discount on admissions tickets and Annual Passes for 24 hours only from 2pm today! Visit www.kellytarltons.co.nz/tickets/24-hour-sale/ now to purchase tickets.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is also home to a colony of King and Gentoo penguins, a range of sharks and rays, thousands of fish and many other fascinating sea creatures. For further information about SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s, visit: www.kellytarltons.co.nz



SLKT Gentoo Penguin

