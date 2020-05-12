Bell Gully Named Most Innovative Law Firm In New Zealand

Press Release – Bell Gully

Bell Gully is delighted to have been recognised as the most innovative law firm in New Zealand at the IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards 2020.

According to IFLR, Bell Gully had made a “notable impression in the New Zealand market in 2019 in relation to M&A.”

In 2019, Bell Gully was involved in several highly innovative and complex transactions that showcased the firm’s agile way of working. This included advising Vodafone Group Plc on its sale of Vodafone New Zealand Limited for NZ$3.4 billion, making it one of the largest New Zealand M&A transactions on record, and advising Apax Partners LLP on its NZ$2.56 billion takeover of Trade Me – the largest takeover undertaken to date in New Zealand via scheme of arrangement.

Chair Anna Buchly said the firm prides itself on delivering cost-effective advice to its clients, while providing a high level of innovation and managing complex transactions.

“In the current environment, it’s important to continue delivering advice that adds value to our client’s goals and outcomes, while doing so in a way that is effective and timely,” she said.

“Of course, the search for innovation and creative thinking never stops. As a firm, Bell Gully is committed to developing these concepts and providing clients with the best possible level of service.”

Bell Gully congratulates all the other finalists at the IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards 2020.

