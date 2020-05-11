Rotorua Locals Encouraged To ‘Explore Local’ And Support Newly Opened Businesses

Press Release – Destination Rotorua

Destination Rotorua has launched the second phase of its In our Element marketing campaign, encouraging residents to explore their wonderful backyard and to support local businesses.

Destination Rotorua CE Michelle Templer says as the city moves into Level 2 later this week, the local marketing campaign becomes an even more important source of information between locals, tourism operators and the wider business community.

“We need more than ever to support each other as much as we can. The first phase of our locals’ campaign focused on businesses that were open in Level 3, which were largely retail and food & beverage. As we move into Level 2, these businesses still need our support but there’s also the opportunity to explore our wider backyard and visit the incredible attractions and activities on our doorstep.

“People come from all over the world to experience this special place, and yet we have all of these natural wonders and world-class activities right outside our doors,” she says. “That’s why the campaign talks about us all being ‘In Our Element’.

The first phase of the campaign encouraged locals to Support Local businesses by providing a one-stop place to find out whether favourite cafes, restaurants, shops and other services were operating. The Explore Local aspect introduces local activities and attractions as they reopen and lists all of the special deals that are available to Rotorua residents in one centralised place: https://www.rotoruanz.com/local

“Now we’re moving into Level 2, we’re able to showcase all the tourism operators that can open at this level,” says Templer. “As well as inspiring people to enjoy their own back yard, we also hope this campaign will help locals be great ambassadors for Rotorua by encouraging friends and family to visit.”

Rotorua locals can expect to see lots more over the coming weeks with billboards, bus advertising, TV on demand ads and a radio competition underway.

