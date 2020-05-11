New Zealand Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.

Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.

Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.

Until then, we’re still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.

Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.

COVID-19 continues to be spread by close personal contact. Gatherings and social events where people mix and mingle present the highest risk of spreading COVID-19. Some of the biggest COVID-19 clusters have come from these types of events.

Under the first phase of Alert Level 2 gatherings can have up to 10 people. This applies to wedding ceremonies, funerals and tangihanga, religious ceremonies, gatherings at home, and each group within a restaurant or other venue. This is a temporary measure that will be reviewed in 2 weeks’ time. It does not apply to large public venues, or playing professional sports, which are controlled environments.

Until 21 May, venues like cafes, restaurants, bars and clubs are restricted to opening for dining, and with groups of 10 seated separately, and served by a single server.

The information on Alert Level 2 restrictions is being updated to reflect today’s decision.

