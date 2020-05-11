Business Welcomes Return To Level 2

Press Release – Business NZ

BusinessNZ says its members will welcome the ability to get back to work under level 2 requirements.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said level 4 and 3 restrictions had been difficult and destructive for many businesses and there would be relief at their lifting.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said level 4 and 3 restrictions had been difficult and destructive for many businesses and there would be relief at their lifting.

“The response to the challenge by businesses and all the community has been impressive,” Kirk Hope said.

“But recovery of the economy is some way away and businesses face continued challenge from the pandemic emergency.

“BusinessNZ will continue to advocate for support and focus on business needs as the emergency continues.”

