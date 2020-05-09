Government Continues To Dismiss And Conceal

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government’s conclusion that it can dismiss questioning of its decision-making over Covid-19 is deeply troubling, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“A leaked memo to Beehive staff said, ‘There’s no real need to defend. Because the public have confidence in what has been achieved and what the Govt is doing. Instead we can dismiss’.

“Billions of dollars are being spent and 1000 people a day are losing their jobs. Now especially the Government should be scrutinised and held accountable for its decisions.

“It is not the New Zealand way to have one voice deciding everything for us and declaring what is right and the truth and then not being accountable.

“New Zealand is built on collective decision-making and respecting the ability of families, whanau and businesses to make decisions for themselves. And being prepared to explain if Government chooses to override that trust in the national interest.

“This Government’s long tradition of Friday afternoon information dumps is deeply cynical and deserves scrutiny.

“The released documents raise countless questions. One is why there was no comparisons or comments on what we were learning from Australia’s different approach in the Cabinet paper considering when and how the Government should decide to come out of Level 4.

“The Government should have demanded this important information when making their decision. If they did, then it’s in a paper that hasn’t been released.

“Rather than dismissing and concealing, the Government should be explaining and justifying.”

