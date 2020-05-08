Reappointment of Deputy Controller and Auditor-General

Press Release – Office of the Auditor-General

Following a recommendation by the Officers of Parliament Committee, Parliament has reappointed Greg Schollum as Deputy Controller and Auditor-General until 30 April 2023. The Deputy Controller and Auditor-General is appointed under the Public Audit …Following a recommendation by the Officers of Parliament Committee, Parliament has reappointed Greg Schollum as Deputy Controller and Auditor-General until 30 April 2023.

The Deputy Controller and Auditor-General is appointed under the Public Audit Act 2001 in the same way as the Controller and Auditor-General, and is also an Officer of Parliament. The Deputy has the same responsibilities under the Act as the Auditor-General, but to be carried out subject to the Auditor-General’s control.

Greg has served as Deputy Controller and Auditor-General since 28 September 2015. Greg joined the Office of the Auditor-General in September 2004, where he was Assistant Auditor-General for Accounting and Auditing Policy until his appointment as Deputy. Before joining the Office, Greg was the Chief Financial Officer for Greater Wellington Regional Council and prior to that an Audit Director with Audit New Zealand.

Greg was a member of the Financial Reporting Standards Board of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants for eight years, is a Fellow of the Institute, and has served on numerous working groups and committees of the Institute. He also served as New Zealand’s representative on the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board from 2004 to 2008, and on the New Zealand Accounting Standards Board from 2011 to 2015.

This statement is available on our website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url