Blockpass, Tozex Collaborate On Fully KYC & AML Compliant Crypto Asset Trading

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Blockpass and crypto asset platform Tozex have announced a strategic collaboration and partnership. One of Tozex’ highest values is ensuring the safety and legality of each investment by the investor community and conducted by each company on the …Blockpass and crypto asset platform Tozex have announced a strategic collaboration and partnership. One of Tozex’ highest values is ensuring the safety and legality of each investment by the investor community and conducted by each company on the Tozex Platform. The strategic collaboration with BlockPass aims to simplify investor identification and KYC processes in the crypto asset industry, as well as ensure full compliance with 5AMLD and GDPR.

Blockpass provides a quick, seamless and comprehensive solution for businesses to conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening that is intuitive for end-users, providing them with a portable identity profile that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.

“Tozex will enable a fully legal and regulated investment process for both companies and investors to create a sustainable ecosystem for SMEs. This collaboration with one of the most innovative companies is an important milestone in this direction,” said Remy Ozcan, CEO of Tozex. “Tozex cares much about the safety of its customers, and aims to create a congruous atmosphere for platform users. This functionality will serve for all the needs of our precious community.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with Tozex, making compliance and digital identity quick, easy but comprehensive for such a solid crypto asset platform and its thousands of users,” noted Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “Blockpass is the ideal regtech platform for an increasingly remote world and regulated transaction environment, where there is a strong need to establish trust via reusable and verifiable digital identity.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url