Our House Rules Campaign Is Now On Sky TV

Kia ora Pacific

COVID19 has been a testing time for everyone with both Women’s Refuge and Police raising the probability that additional family harm would occur in households during the lockdown.

To play our part, White Ribbon released an online campaign called #OurHouseRules – simple behaviours to create a safe and happy lockdown for everyone. It creates a platform to talk about positive behaviours in the home, and helps us reach out to vulnerable families.

The online campaign has resonated and been viewed on Facebook by over 71,200 people in the last few weeks.

More recently, Sky TV offered airtime to community groups supporting New Zealand through COVID19 and White Ribbon was delighted to be chosen as one of the recipients from 170 applications. You can read more about that below.

Sky has announced the community groups selected to receive airtime through its Community Advertising initiative and this includes White Ribbon.

The initiative was launched to help raise the profile of groups supporting New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We received 170 applications for support since putting the offer out there a couple of weeks ago, making it very difficult to choose the final 10,” says Martin Stewart, Sky’s Chief Executive.

“We’re delighted to be supporting organisations that work across a wide range of causes – from youth development, health and wellbeing, and domestic violence, to organisations that support the arts, small business and rural sectors.

“Having received so many deserving entries, we’ll be extending our offer to more organisations who have already applied over the coming months to make the biggest difference possible.”

The chosen organisations are: White Ribbon; Make-a-Wish; Manaaki.io; Rural Support Trust; Read NZ Te Pou Muramura; MusicHelps; Graeme Dingle Foundation; National Foundation for Deaf & Hard of Hearing; Mentemia; and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ.

Sky has also already donated free airtime to support KidsCan, The Student Volunteer Army and Pet Rescue.

Up to five organisations will be on-air at a time, with each ad campaign lasting two-weeks.

As no one could be in a studio due to travel restrictions, White Ribbon Ambassadors provided the voice overs for these four adverts from their homes. A massive thank you to our team at Ocean Design and our Ambassadors that helped out with the videos. There are three 15-second adverts and there is one longer 30-second advert.

