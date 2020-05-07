EzyVet Bring Telemedicine To The Forefront Of The Veterinary Community

Press Release – ezyVet

ezyVet, a leader in Veterinary Practice Management Software (PMS), has announced its new integration with Zoom, a popular video communications provider, bringing virtual appointments and telemedicine capabilities to veterinary practices during …

ezyVet, a leader in Veterinary Practice Management Software (PMS), has announced its new integration with Zoom, a popular video communications provider, bringing virtual appointments and telemedicine capabilities to veterinary practices during the challenges of COVID-19 and beyond.

With intensifying concern around COVID-19, use of telemedicine has become an important way to protect and monitor the health of patients, clients, and veterinary teams. Presenting veterinary practices with the opportunity to expand access to healthcare services while global conditions make it difficult to keep in person appointments.

“Our customers are dedicated to caring for animals despite the challenges of COVID-19. Telemedicine integrates the industries top services for teleconferences with owners when their pets are in need”, said Hadleigh Bognuda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ezyVet. “We’ve heard from veterinarians around the world that tools to help them maintain their offsite relationship through the crisis and afterwards are extremely important. We believe telemedicine will allow them to extend their business beyond the walls of their veterinary practice.”

“We have seen a spike in telemedicine requests during the first quarter of 2020 as pet owners see the value in virtual health. Having an integrated solution right inside of our Practice Management Software creates an easy transition for both our staff and clients.” Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center.

“Our Veterinarians have been offering telemedicine services through varying online meeting platforms. I am excited to see how the stream-lined ezyVet telemedicine workflow will increase efficiency and bring standardization to these consults” Bronwen Thomas, VP of Medical Operations Development, Ethos Veterinary Health ezyVets history in the veterinary industry combined with consultation of veterinarians has made it clear that:

The health of animals will require remote information, education, and care during the COVID-19 crisis.

Online consultations can allow pet owners to get advice more quickly than traditional in practice appointments.

Telemedicine allows social distancing that is so important in limiting the further spread of COVID-19 across the country and the world.

Telemedicine will continue to play a larger part of veterinary practices in the future.

For a demonstration of ezyVet’s telemedicine capability, visit ezyvet.com/telemedicine.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url