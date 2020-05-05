Trans Tasman Travel And Domestic Aviation: Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum

Press Release – Aviation New Zealand

'We welcome the announcement of an expert group being formed by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum to investigate safely opening Trans Tasman travel,' said Aviation NZ Chief Executive John Nicholson.

An important step towards this goal will be resuming air travel within New Zealand.

Most domestic aviation has been grounded since New Zealand moved to Covid Level 4. The domestic airlines and the tourist flight operators should resume operations as soon as possible.

These airlines connect regional New Zealand to main centres, and the tourist flight operators provide a wide range of services within the regions. They are all vitally important to re-energising the domestic economy, and the tourist industry in particular.

A fully functioning domestic aviation industry means we will be able to again provide an integrated aviation service to those visiting New Zealand, be it for business or pleasure.

‘We look forward to some positive announcements from the Prime Minister on Thursday, to bring the domestic aviation industry to life again’, said Nicholson.

