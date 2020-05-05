Trans-Tasman Bubble Good For Business

Press Release – Business New Zealand

Today the Australian and New Zealand Governments announced the start of work on a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone.

The trans-Tasman bubble will enable new safe border processing for inbound and outbound travelers once Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted in each country.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the concept would help regenerate travel between Australia and New Zealand and stimulate new economic opportunities for both.

“A trans-Tasman bubble would help travel, tourism and trade start up again in the wake of Covid-19, providing opportunities for new business growth,” Mr Hope said.

“BusinessNZ continues to support work towards closer business relations between New Zealand and Australia.”

