Top Government Rich Lister Agrees To Stand With Taxpayers; Takes 20% Pay Cut

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers Union can reveal Guardians of NZ Super CEO Matt Whineray the highest-paid public-sector CEO has agreed to take a 20% pay cut, despite not being covered by the Prime Ministers announcement of the same for the core …

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal Guardians of NZ Super CEO Matt Whineray – the highest-paid public-sector CEO – has agreed to take a 20% pay cut, despite not being covered by the Prime Minister’s announcement of the same for the ‘core public sector’.

Last week, the Taxpayers’ Union had the pay cut confirmed by a spokesperson for Guardians of NZ Super.

“This is what real leadership looks like,” says Islay Aitchison, a spokesperson for the Taxpayers’ Union. “Last year Mr Whineray topped our Public Sector CEO Rich List with a salary of $1,065,000, meaning this is literally a quarter-million-dollar gesture to taxpayers and those struggling right now. We applaud Mr Whineray’s taxpayer philanthropy.”

“Meanwhile, MetService has also informed us its CEO will take a pay cut, with pay hikes cancelled for all other staff. MetService is significant because it’s a state-owned enterprise. Now we can put pressure on other SOEs like New Zealand Post, KiwiRail, and Landcorp to follow suit.”

New Zealanders can add their name to the call for all public sector bosses to take a 20% pay cut in light of the COVID-19 crisis at www.paycut.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url