Kiwi Tech Company Launches National Takeaway Directory For Eateries

A free nationwide directory has launched to help New Zealanders find local options for takeaway food.

Many restaurant owners have been scrambling to launch takeaways during Covid-19 Alert Level 3, but with various delivery and ordering platforms operating across New Zealand, consumers are confused about where to search for takeout.

New takeaway directory, FirstEATS, is the ‘first’ place to find out.

With Uber Eats dominating this market and now more competitors launching, Mat Weir of First Table saw an opportunity to help hospitality businesses get direct orders and avoid high commissions.

His team launched FirstEATS over the weekend which has sparked considerable interest, with 170 eateries opting in – and it’s growing by the minute.

FirstEATS founder Mat Weir says the directory makes the search for contactless takeaway food as simple as possible.

“I’m really proud of our team who has dug in this last week to deliver a community project to help Kiwis ‘support local’,” he says.

“FirstEATS allows eateries to promote their preferred takeaway channels which in most cases will be direct via phone or their website, rather than high commission platforms.

“With First Table not operating under Level 3, our team wanted to utilise our resources and give back to our beloved hospitality industry.”

Mat Weir is also the founder of restaurant discovery website First Table.

“First Table and FirstEATS have important roles to play during the Covid-19 recovery in helping rebuild the hospitality industry,” says Mat.

“We have one of the largest and most engaged foodie audiences in New Zealand and we can’t wait to re-connect them with local restaurants and cafes.

“This week is about loading as many eateries on FirstEATS as possible, so there’s plenty of takeaway options to choose from.”

For more information go to FirstEATS.nz. Hospitality businesses offering takeaway services can add their venue for free here: FirstEATS.nz/addvenue.

