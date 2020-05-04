Dramatic Change For Charities Due To Covid-19

Press Release – Optimism

Charities need to rethink how they will operate in the new norm post-Covid-19.

For charitable organisations like Youthline, City Mission, Soup Kitchens and Meals on Wheels, volunteers are needed now more than ever as our nation copes with the ongoing fallout of Covid-19.

Unfortunately, new volunteers don’t arrive ready to serve – they still need to be inducted and trained in policies and practices. Up until now, volunteering organisations have relied on doing this face-to-face. But Covid-19 has forced a dramatic change to that approach.

Award-winning digital learning company Optimism, is offering The Induction App™ https://www.optimism.co.nz/induction-app-offer as the solution to this new training challenge, absolutely free of charge.

“This is our contribution to the great work these Charities do” said Optimism’s founder and Chief Executive, Sussan Ockwell.

“Already adopted by large companies in New Zealand, The Induction App™ will allow the Charity or Not-for-Profit to quickly and easily induct their new volunteers.”

