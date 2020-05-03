Government Should Urgently Clarify Transmission Gully Rumours

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Industry rumours that Transmission Gully will be delayed by two years due to Covid-19 are extremely concerning and the Government must clarify this urgently, National’s Transport spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Some delays due to Covid-19 and the five-week lockdown are understandable.

“However, a two year extension to the timeline would be excessive and is extremely concerning at a time when we need to invest and build in vital pieces of infrastructure to get the economy going again.

“The Government has said shovel ready projects are at the top of its agenda.

“It doesn’t match up that we’re now hearing the budget has been cut and timeline pushed out for one of the biggest road infrastructure projects currently underway in New Zealand.

“It’s another case of the rhetoric not matching what’s happening on the ground.

“The Government needs to urgently clarify what the story is.”

