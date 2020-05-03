1000 People A Day Losing Jobs

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Devastating figures showing 1000 New Zealanders a day are losing their jobs shows why we need to get out of lockdown now, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says. The Ministry of Social Development says a further 6000 people are on the dole this week. …

“The Ministry of Social Development says a further 6000 people are on the dole this week. This brings the total increase of people on the dole to 28,000 in just four weeks, or 1000 people a day.

“That’s all while the Government is paying 1.6 million New Zealanders the wage subsidy. What’s going to happen when that runs out?

“These aren’t just statistics, every one of those numbers represents a family that will be under enormous stress to pay the bills and put food on the table.

“We can’t underestimate the health impacts that unemployment has on people, both physically and on their mental health.

“We need to move out of lockdown now to open up the economy and let people get back to work.

“We also need to see more effective relief for devastated small businesses. We are hearing from many businesses that say they won’t survive another two weeks.

“If Grant Robertson has more relief up his sleeve, he shouldn’t wait for the Budget on May 14, he should release it now.

“The Government says 75 per cent of the economy is operating again but we doubt that is the case.

“Tourism, hospitality and retail have been shut down for six weeks. It’s unfathomable that they won’t have any certainty about when they can open for another week.

“The longer this goes on, the more jobs will be lost.

“New Zealanders have done a great job staying home and self-isolating. Now it’s time to let people get back to work.

“We’ve flattened the curve, we don’t need to flatten the economy.”

