Fish And Game Review Chance To Re-focus

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The recently announced review into Fish and Game needs to ensure the organisations focus returns to working in the best interests of anglers and hunters, Nationals Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says. Over recent years there has been tension …

The recently announced review into Fish and Game needs to ensure the organisation’s focus returns to working in the best interests of anglers and hunters, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

“Over recent years there has been tension between Fish and Game and farming groups that has contributed to a rural-urban divide.

“Many prized fishing and hunting spots are on privately owned farmland and there is a lot of goodwill between individual farmers and recreational hunters and anglers in negotiating access.

“Water quality is something we all need to take responsibility for. Playing the blame game and picking on one sector has been unfair, unhelpful and needs to be addressed as part of this review.

“This approach has let to major friction within the organisation itself with infighting occurring between elected Fish and Game regional councillors and the executive.

“The main objective for Fish and Game needs to be managing, maintaining and enhancing sports fish and game birds’ habitats and ensuring that our hunters and fishers are being advocated for.

“I hope this review into Fish and Game can result in a culture that seeks to reduce the urban-rural divide and brings the organisation back to focusing on doing the best job possible for those who pay its levies.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url