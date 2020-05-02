Business Scoop
Announcing The COVID-19 Conference

May 2, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – International AIDS Society

The International AIDS Society (IAS) will host a virtual COVID-19 Conference on breaking COVID-19 research, policy analysis and frontline experience. The conference will take place on 10-11 July 2020*, concluding AIDS 2020: Virtual. Register for the conference here.

In recognition of the urgent need to analyse the latest science, policy and practice related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual COVID-19 Conference will feature a free-of-charge, stand-alone programmeof plenary, invited-speaker and abstract-driven sessions.

Many of the global experts gathering for AIDS 2020: Virtual are also leading voices in SARS-CoV-2 virology, immunology, vaccines, clinical care and therapeutic guidelines, and trials. The virtual conference will provide a unique opportunity to help shape the evolving global response to COVID-19.

Read the full statement by IAS President Anton Pozniak here.

SUBMIT AN ABSTRACT

COVID-19 abstract submissions, including exploratory studies, are now open until Monday, 25 May 2020. Abstracts for the COVID-19 Conference will be considered in one of the following tracks:

  • Track A: Basic science, pathogenesis, virology, immunology, inflammation
  • Track B: Clinical science, testing (RT-PCR and serologic) and diagnoses, natural history, clinical care, ARDS care, therapeutics
  • Track C: Epidemiology, transmission dynamics, prevention, vaccines
  • Track D: Public health responses including physical distancing and community level efforts, programmes, policies, lifting restrictions, modelling
  • Track E: Social, economic, political, human rights impacts of the pandemic and the response.

Submit abstract here.

