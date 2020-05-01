Over 15,300 Kiwis Donated Blood During April

Press Release – New Zealand Blood Service

It is business as usual under lockdown restrictions for the New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) as it continues to operate under the same conditions as Level 4 under Level 3. As the country prepared to go into Level 4 lockdown in March, we had to be …



“As the country prepared to go into Level 4 lockdown in March, we had to be ready for a potential drop in blood donation levels. Thankfully our concerns were proven unfounded,’ says Asuka Burge, New Zealand Blood Service National Marketing and Communications Manager. “During April we collected 15,300 donations, which ensured we were able to continue to meet demand despite the country going through an unprecedented situation.”

“Nearly 13% of those who donated last month were donors who had never donated before or had not donated in the previous two years. Thank you to all those donors, new and returning who donated during April, you are lifesavers.”

“As we all adjust to Level 3, it is vital that current and first-time donors continue to book appointments, to ensure we can continue to meet demand and help save lives. As elective surgeries resume, we expect demand for blood to rise once more so we are encouraging people to book to donate in late May and June where appointments are available.”