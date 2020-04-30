Wairarapa Train Services To Resume from Monday, May 4

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Wairarapa Train services will return to their regular timetable from Monday, May 4 in line with the return to normal timetables for all Metlink rail services.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says the Metlink team has listened to customers and are preparing for an overall increase in patronage during COVID-19 Alert Level 3 as more people return to work or school.

“This is why we are bringing back the Wairarapa line, which was replaced by bus services during Alert Level 4, at the same time as we resume normal services across the rest of the network.

“As with all of our public transport services, we will continue to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers. It is important for customers to be aware of physical distancing practices on all trains and while at stations.

“We are asking people to be aware that there may be some service changes, reduced carriages or cancellations as we transition to this timetable, which we will update passengers on through the Metlink website and app,” Mr Gallacher says.

Though travel on rail remains free under Alert Level 3, people are instructed to stay home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement such as to travel to work or school.

“The luggage area will be unavailable, so passengers can load their luggage into carriages as long as they keep the isle clear. As the luggage area is closed, no bikes can be carried on board during Alert Level 3,” Mr Gallacher says.

Due to the requirement to sustain physical distancing practices we will be unable to provide wheelchair access for Wairarapa services during this time. There is a Total Mobility subsidy until 30 June for alternative travel, with more information available on the Metlink website.

“I want to say thank you to all of our Metlink customers who have been so patient during this time and who have helped to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Gallacher says.

For more information on Total Mobility visit: https://www.metlink.org.nz/service-updates/covid-19-total-mobility-transport-subsidy-until-30-june/

